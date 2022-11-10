Consumer prices in the US rose less than expected in October and suggests that the peak has been reached, which would allow the Fed to slow the pace of rate hikes. The consumer price index increased by 0.4% m / m after climbing by the same margin in September, according to numbers published by the US Department of Labor. Economists interviewed by Reuters had predicted that CPI would rise by 0,6%. While, on an annual basis, the consumer price index increased by 7,7% after increasing by8,2% on the same basis in September.

This is the first time since February 2022 that the annual increase in CPI has registered less than 8%. The annual CPI peaked at 9.1% in June, which was the biggest growth since November 1981. The core index, excluding volatile costs of food and energy, it increased by 0.3% on a monthly basis he was born in 6.3% on an annual basis, also below the analysts’ estimates of 0.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

The prices of used vehicles have registered a drop in 2,4% helped bring inflation data down. Prices clothing decreased by 0,7% always on a monthly basis and i support services medical are getting off of 0,6%.

Housing prices, which make up about a third of the CPI, have risen by 0,8% in October, the largest monthly increase since 1990, and of 6,9% compared to a year ago, the highest annual level since 1982. In addition, i oil prices exploded 19.8% more for the month and are increasing by 68.5% on a 12-month basis.

Food prices have increased by 0,6% in the month and of 10,9% on an annual basis, while energy grew respectively by1,8% m/m e del 17,6% a/a.

Inflation triggers purchases on the markets

Markets reacted sharply to US inflation numbers, the Dow Jones registering a rise of over 800 points or + 2.27%. The Nasdaq Composite in rally, up 4.3% y 10.810 points ed the main Wall Street index, the S&P 500 gains 3.5% to 3,878 points.

Purchases on the bond market also drops the 10-year Treasury yield 5% at 3.88%, the dollar index also fell (-1.6%) to 108.66.

“The inflation trend is developing positively, so that’s great news in terms of data,” he says Michael AroneChief Investment Strategist, State Street Global Advisors. “However, investors are still cautious and eagerly awaiting Powell’s breakthrough, and I’m not sure he will come anytime soon. So I think this morning’s enthusiasm is a bit of an overreaction ”.

Powell’s breakthrough refers to market expectations that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues at the U.S. central bank will soon slow or stop the aggressive pace of interest rate hikes they have implemented to try to reduce inflation. .

In early November, the Fed approved the fourth consecutive increase of 0.75%, bringing the reference rate to an interval between 3.75% and 4%, the highest level in the last 14 years. Markets expect the Fed to continue growing, albeit at a perhaps slower pace before Fed rates break above 5% early next year.