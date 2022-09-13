Home Business US inflation beyond expectations due to sudden collapse of the Eur / Usd pair (IG Italia)
US inflation beyond expectations due to sudden collapse of the Eur / Usd pair (IG Italia)

US inflation data reached + 8.3% yoy in August, higher than consensus estimates that expected a figure of + 8.1% yoy. In any case, inflationary pressures are slightly down compared to the July value which was stable at + 8.5% y / y.

“The publication of the data caused a sudden collapse of the EUR / USD pair which is heading towards parity, losing as much as 1.61% and going from 1.0168 to the intraday low of 1.0004” comments Federico Vetrella, Market Strategist of IG Italia.

“The market has in fact already priced in an aggressive increase in interest rates by 75 basis points at the next meeting of the Federal Reserve scheduled for September 20-21,” continues Vetrella.

“The US central bank has, in fact, made it clear that it does not intend to slow down monetary tightening unless it sees a marked slowdown in inflationary pressures. As a result, expectations of an aggressive rise in interest rates, currently in the range of 2.25% to 2.50%, have led the dollar to gain over the euro due to higher yields on assets denominated in dollars ”concludes the manager of IG Italia.

