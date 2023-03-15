Home Business US inflation: consumer price index slows to +6% in February, in line with estimates
US inflation: consumer price index slows to +6% in February, in line with estimates

In February, inflation in the United States as measured by the CPI consumer price index rose by 6%, in line with expectations, and at a lower rate than the previous +6.4%.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose by 0.4%, in line with estimates, slowing the pace from the previous increase of 0.5%.

Focus on real weekly wages, down 0.4%, after the previous +0.3% (data revised downwards from the previous increase of 0.7% initially disclosed).

US core inflation as measured by the core consumer price index rose 5.5%, in line with expectations, from +5.6% in January.

On a monthly basis, the core CPI trend was

an increase of 0.5%, versus +0.4% expected, and accelerating from the previous increase of 0.4%.

