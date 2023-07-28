US Inflation Cools as Consumer Spending Rises in June, Boosting Economic Momentum

Title: US Inflation Gauges Cool as Consumer Spending Rises in June, Indicating Economic Momentum

Leading US inflation gauges continued to cool and consumer spending picked up in June, reinforcing momentum in the economy heading into the third quarter. According to Commerce Department data released on Friday, the personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2 percent last month from May.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the measure used by the Federal Reserve to follow its 2 percent inflation target stood at 3 percent, marking the slowest pace in more than two years. The so-called core price index, which excludes volatile components like food and energy, also rose 0.2 percent from a month earlier and 4.1 percent from June 2022, making it a better indicator of inflation according to economists.

In positive news, consumer spending adjusted for inflation rose 0.4 percent in June, marking the biggest gain since January. This increase, coupled with data released on Thursday showing solid economic expansion in the April-June period, gives rise to hopes that the Federal Reserve can achieve a ‘soft landing’ strategy, moderating inflation without causing major job losses despite the steepest interest rate hikes in a generation.

While wage growth has slowed across all industries, benefit cost growth has also moderated. The resilience of the labor market has been a key factor in supporting the economy despite the rapid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. However, Fed officials have highlighted service sector inflation, particularly due to tight labor markets, as a category that remains elevated.

The latest report indicates that price increases in the service sector, excluding housing and energy, rose 0.2 percent, similar to the increase observed in May. The current metrics show that wage growth is finally outpacing inflation, resulting in increased purchasing power for Americans.

As the US economy shows signs of stability and growth, analysts are optimistic about the possibility of the Federal Reserve successfully navigating the current inflationary challenges while minimizing the negative impact on employment levels. The coming months will be crucial for monitoring these trends and assessing the effectiveness of government policies.

