US inflation: core PCE index still haunts the Fed

Core PCE, ergo the Fed’s preferred metric. Core inflation still stubborn

On Wall Street maximum attention to Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred index to monitor the trend of US inflation.

The data, disclosed with the report on consumer spending and personal income of the month of May, highlighted the slowdown in inflationary pressures in the United States, confirming how the long sequence of rate hikes, launched by Jerome Powell’s Fed, is working.

However, as emerged this morning in the euro area, the report highlighted the persistence of core inflation growth.

PCE +3.8% in May, but watch out for the core component

The year-on-year pace of growth of theindice PCE headlinei.e. the price index for personal expenses, weakened significantly, going from +4.3% in April (data revised downwards from +4.4% initially disclosed), al +3,8%.

Slowdown also for the trend on a monthly basis: indeed, the headline PCE rose by just 0.1% m/m, compared to the previous +0.4%.

So far, hopes on the effectiveness of the monetary tightening launched by the Fed by Jerome Powell on the dynamics of prices in the United States have been somewhat satisfied.

However, the crux was represented by core inflation, i.e. by inflation purged of the more volatile prices, those of energy goods and food goods: in the case of the index just published, by the trend of the core PCE, the parameter Fed favorite.

In this case, the growth on a monthly basis was equal to +0.3%, as expected, but at the same growth rate as the previous month.

On a year-over-year basis, the core PCE trend was also an increase of 4.6%, just 0.1 percentage points less compared to expectations, and compared to the previous +4.7%.

Core inflation has therefore also weakened: but certainly a growth rate that on an annual basis remains equal to +4.6% it is not enough to decree the end of the threat of price increases.

Core inflation has therefore remained stubborn, following today’s findings from the numbers relating to inflation in the euro area.

The Eurozone headline CPI, as did the US PCE, effectively dampened its growth pace in a sustained way. But even here, core inflation has been confirmed as a sour note and a headache for the central bank of the bloc, i.e. for the ECB led by Christine Lagarde.

Wages are accelerating and the US GDP is destroying expectations

By the way, in the United States, she stood out accelerating wage growth.

Notably, wages of private sector workers jumped 5.8% year-on-year, at the record since October 2022, while those of federal employees rose by 5.5%, at the latest from May 2022.

In both areas, the Eurozone and the United States, it can be said that the persistence of core inflation proved what was said by both Jerome Powell and Christine Lagarde a few days ago, on the occasion of the Central Banks Forum in Sintra, Portugal.

The solidity of US fundamentals, and therefore of inflation, was confirmed yesterday by the final revision of first quarter GDP, which surprised on the upside.

Indeed, the data showed that, in the first three months of 2023, the expansion of the American economy was equal to the annualized pace of 2%, significantly higher than the first review, which had indicated a growth rate of +1.3%.

US GDP also beat the expectations of economists interviewed by Dow Jones, who expected a 1.4% rise.

Today, the PCE confirms that price dynamics remain robust, albeit slowing down, in a context in which traders have already put their souls in peaceexpecting a new rate tightening by the Fed, in the next meeting in July.

Futures markets effectively price up 25 basis points at the next meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Fed, with a probability of about 87%, according to what emerges from the calculations of the CME Group.

Finally, it must be said that the report with which the PCE was made known also highlighted a weakening of consumer spending which, in the month of May, rose by just 0.1%, decelerating significantly compared to the 0.6% increase in April, and also confirming themselves below the estimates of an increase of 0.2%.

This, in spite of the strengthening of personal incomes, which achieved an increase of 0.4%, beyond the +0.3% estimated by the consensus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

