In February, the PCE deflator showed monthly growth of 0.3%, in line with expectations, after +0.6% the previous month. On an annual basis, the figure shows an increase of 5.0%, lower than the 5.1% consensus and 5.3% in January (revised from the initial 5.4%).

The core PCE deflator, a measure of inflation closely monitored by the Fed for its monetary policy decisions, slowed annual growth from 4.7% to 4.6% (4.7% consensus), while on a monthly basis the figure increased by 0.3%, compared to 0.4% of estimates and 0.5% in January (revised from 0.6%).