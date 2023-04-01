Home Business US inflation: core PCE slows slightly to 4.6% y/y in February
Business

US inflation: core PCE slows slightly to 4.6% y/y in February

by admin
US inflation: core PCE slows slightly to 4.6% y/y in February

In February, the PCE deflator showed monthly growth of 0.3%, in line with expectations, after +0.6% the previous month. On an annual basis, the figure shows an increase of 5.0%, lower than the 5.1% consensus and 5.3% in January (revised from the initial 5.4%).

The core PCE deflator, a measure of inflation closely monitored by the Fed for its monetary policy decisions, slowed annual growth from 4.7% to 4.6% (4.7% consensus), while on a monthly basis the figure increased by 0.3%, compared to 0.4% of estimates and 0.5% in January (revised from 0.6%).

See also  The big asset management industry opens a new era in the four-year transitional period. What new trends are foreshadowed in the future? |Major Asset Management|Memorabilia|Wealth Management Products_Sina Technology_Sina.com

You may also like

Mps, Bastianini’s legacy: labor lawsuit and Consob investigation

piqd | Climate policy in Germany failed?

The new slip of the Privacy Guarantor: it...

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister defends the VW plant...

Pnrr, from Gentiloni assists the government: “Renegotiate the...

Annoying colleagues: Annoy them permanently or change something?...

Pnrr, from Gentiloni assists the government: “Renegotiate the...

Which skilled workers Germany really needs | Economy...

After the dramatic change in Ali, JD.com suddenly...

Unions are currently causing enormous harm to workers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy