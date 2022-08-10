The US inflation figure for August was below expectations both in the general component (8.5% from 9.1%) and in the core component (steady at 5.9%). In the first case, the drop in the energy component had a significant impact, which more than balanced the persistence of strong inflationary pressures in the food component. The petrol component fell by 7.7% m / m compared to a 2% m / m drop in the transport component

Thus Antonio Cesarano, Chief Global Strategist of Intermonte according to which in a nutshell, the data appears to be the sum of two components: on the one hand the decline in commodities (energy in the first place) and on the other the attenuation of the sharp rise in the services sector . “In both cases, says the expert, the common factor could be represented by the first symptoms of a slowdown in demand that little by little is starting to become less explosive than the phases immediately following the pandemic, partly under the blows of a continuous erosion of purchasing power emblematically represented by the decline in real wages in progress for 16 consecutive months ”.