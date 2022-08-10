Home Business US inflation down in July, with signs of deflation of “revenge spending”
US inflation down in July, with signs of deflation of “revenge spending”

The US inflation figure for August was below expectations both in the general component (8.5% from 9.1%) and in the core component (steady at 5.9%). In the first case, the drop in the energy component had a significant impact, which more than balanced the persistence of strong inflationary pressures in the food component. The petrol component fell by 7.7% m / m compared to a 2% m / m drop in the transport component

Thus Antonio Cesarano, Chief Global Strategist of Intermonte according to which in a nutshell, the data appears to be the sum of two components: on the one hand the decline in commodities (energy in the first place) and on the other the attenuation of the sharp rise in the services sector . “In both cases, says the expert, the common factor could be represented by the first symptoms of a slowdown in demand that little by little is starting to become less explosive than the phases immediately following the pandemic, partly under the blows of a continuous erosion of purchasing power emblematically represented by the decline in real wages in progress for 16 consecutive months ”.

