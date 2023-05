Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

The inflation rate in the US fell to 4.9 percent in April. Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Press Wire

Inflation in the US continues to cool down and is also developing more favorably in Europe. The inflation rate fell from 5.0 to 4.9 percent in April. This is the lowest level in two years. The data fueled hopes that interest rate hikes in the US would soon come to an end. Tech stocks in particular benefited from this. The US dollar weakened against the euro.

Inflation in the US fell again slightly in April. Consumer prices rose by 4.9 percent compared to the same month last year. This is the lowest inflation rate since April 2021, i.e. in two years. Analysts had expected the inflation rate to remain at the previous month’s level of 5.0 percent.

Rents and used cars rose the most in the USA, said zcompetent authority with. Fuel prices also increased, while other energy sources became cheaper. Food prices stagnated on a monthly basis.

Inflation is developing more favorably in the USA than in Europe. Here the inflation rate remains above seven percent. In Germany it was 7.2 percent in April. In Europe and also in Germany, food in particular is currently driving prices.

Core inflation fell to 5.5 percent from 5.6 percent. This rate does not take into account the often fluctuating energy and food prices. The core rate of inflation shows how firmly inflationary pressures have become entrenched throughout the economy. The core rate is also a key factor in interest rate decisions US-Notenbank Fed.

The Federal Reserve had them policy rates for the USA increased again in May by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent. The Fed also raised the possibility of an interest rate pause. For a good year now, the monetary watchdogs have been fighting the high inflation with sharp interest rate hikes.

From the prospect of an imminent end to the rate hikes in the US, tech stocks in particular benefited. The US dollar, on the other hand, came under some pressure and the euro rose. This is based on the expectation that the interest rate differential between the USA and Europe will decrease.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings