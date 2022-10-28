In September, US inflation as measured by the PCE index rose 0.3% on a monthly basis, at the same pace as the previous month. On an annual basis, the increase was equal to + 6.2%, as in August.

Core PCE inflation, or core inflation, which is also the parameter that the Federal Reserve monitors to make monetary policy decisions, rose by 0.5% on a monthly basis, as expected. Year-on-year, the core PCE index picked up pace, climbing from the 4.9% pace in August to 5.1%, but below the + 5.2% expected.

Rates on 10-year US Treasuries immediately jumped to 4.016%, while two-year rates rose by 2 basis points to 4.358%.