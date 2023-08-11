US inflation in line with expectations. Fed pause hypothesis.

In July, the consumer price index in the United States recorded growth, in line with US expectations 0,2% he was born in 3,2% on an annual basis. According to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics USA. From a first reading, underlines the BLS, the component shelteror housing services, was by far the largest contributor (at 90%) to the price increase alongside auto insurance.

“The data is compatible with the hypothesis of the Fed pause in September”, write the analysts of Intermonte in a note, recalling that in any case, before the September meeting of the Fomc, the monetary policy committee of the Federal Reserve, another reading will be published of the inflation data, that of August.

US inflation, the shelter component weighs

Analysts were not optimistic, in fact they feared that US inflation would pick up again, also in the face of other negative signals within the US economy. In the month of July inflation rose to 3.2%, below expectations of 3.3%. While on a monthly basis consumer prices rose by 0.2%, in line with expectations. A figure that is too high compared to the desired target of 2% over the medium term of the Federal Reserve. To determine this new acceleration was the shelter component.

US Inflation Growth Y/Y

In detail i energy prices have increased by 0,1% compared to the previous month, while food recorded a modest growth of 0.2% m/m. On an annual basis, energy prices have declined by 12,5%foodstuffs, on the other hand, show an increase of 4,9%.

The reading for July shows numbers slightly below expectations especially on an annual basis but still far from the target Fed del 2% in the medium term.

“From the Fed’s perspective, July inflation data is more comforting to keep rates unchanged at the September meeting and assess the situation. If the US jobs data for August disappoints and the CPI report for August shows no big rebound, the rate hike at the September meeting would look very uncertain.” Writes Walid Koudmani, chief market analysts of XTB. “Opinions among Fed members are divided. However, it should be noted that Harker, considered one of the more restrictive members of the Fed, suggests the possibility of keeping rates unchanged. The Fed will primarily look at core inflation and would prefer to see no rebound in the annual growth rate and a monthly increase that would be in line with the inflation target.”

The data corenet of energy and food, showed growth in July 0,2%in line with expectations and del 4,7%, slightly lower than estimates of 4.8% year over year.

US core inflation

“Of course, a further rebound in energy prices could push the headline CPI higher later this year, but as energy prices are absent from core inflation and beyond the Fed’s control, US central bankers may determine that their actions thus far have effectively limited inflation.” Koudmani continues.

The reaction of the markets

Wall Street continued higher in the session following the inflation data, the main index the S&P 500 marks an increase of 0.5% to 4,487 points. Positive sign also for the Dow Jones (+0.5%) while the Nasdaq Composite recorded the best performance (+0.7%) at 13,830 points.

“The US dollar had a negative reaction to the release and the EUR/USD continues to trade above the 1.10 handle. Equity indices moved higher, which is also in line with a “dovish” tone in today’s CPI data. Koudmani writes in a note. “Money markets have also reduced their expectations and are now only giving a 10% chance of a rate hike at the September meeting and about a 20% chance of such a move at the November meeting.”

