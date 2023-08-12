US inflation, Janus Henderson on Fed rates: the probability of a stop hike is rising

US inflation, the probability of a stop on rate hikes increases. This is how Greg Wilensky, Janus Henderson’s Head of US Fixed Income, comments on the inflation trend in the United States, highlighted with yesterday’s publication of the consumer price index for the month of July.

“July US consumer price index data was generally in line with expectations (3.2% actual versus 3.3% expected), albeit slightly above June’s 3% level” , summed up Wilensky.

“We don’t think the Fed is concerned about the slight increase in the year-on-year headline this month, as it was driven by particularly weak inflation that has fallen since July 2022,” the fixed income number one continued. by Janus Henderson.

Furthermore, “headline inflation was slightly below 0.2% per month”.

Welensky noted that, “while Owner’s Equivalent Rent (OER) / primary residence rent continues to remain at high levels, airline fares have dropped significantly for the second consecutive month, helping to bring down primary inflation ”.

Inflation outlook with gas price increase

However, Janus Henderson predicts “that the headline could rise next month due to the recent increase in gas prices”.

That said, “the Fed and investors should focus on the headline inflation figure” which, while “has come down from its highest levels, is still well above the Fed’s 2% target.”

“Although the labor market continued to hold even as inflation moderated, we expect to see labor market weakness begin to build as the economy cools.”

And “while a weak labor market is not ideal, it is likely necessary for inflation to continue to moderate back to the Fed’s 2% target.”

Generally speaking, concluded by Janus Henderson, the US consumer price index, released in yesterday’s session, “increases the probability that the Fed will keep rates unchanged in September (as we believe), even if there there is still a long time and a lot of data to come before the next meeting. Assuming economic data evolves as we expect in the coming months, we believe we have seen the last upside of this cycle. This makes us more constructive about adding interest rate risk, particularly at the front of the curve.

