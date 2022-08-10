Home Business US inflation: July data “more comforting for the Fed” (analysts)
“The July inflation data is more comforting for the Fed, particularly the lower-than-expected rise in core inflation. They were partly influenced by a notable drop in air fares, while inflation developments related to real estate and medical care are still worrying. Nonetheless, it was a strong improvement compared to the June data and, if repeated in August, it could reduce the pressure on the September FOMC meeting ”. This is the comment by Michael Metcalfe, head of Macro Strategy at State Street Global Markets, the data on US inflation slowing.

In detail, the US consumer price index showed growth on an annual basis of 8.5% in July compared to 9.1% in June, below the expectations of the Bloomberg consensus which expected a figure in down but equal to 8.9 per cent.

