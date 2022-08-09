Inflation takes center stage this week with the US CPI report scheduled for Wednesday and the recent weakness in commodity prices will become evident in the data according to Tiffany Wilding and Allison Boxer, US Economist at PIMCO.

According to experts, core inflation will slow on a monthly basis from last month’s alarming figure. However, they continue, we expect another robust core CPI figure and rising unit labor costs to reaffirm the strength of underlying inflationary pressures. “We believe the most important aspect to keep an eye on is whether the rental numbers will hold on to last month’s trend or whether it was a one-off deviation from the established trend. Our baseline forecast is that the CPI report shows persistent strength in the underlying trend of inflation, while headline inflation moderates significantly, ”Pimco analysts say.

As for other inflation news, preliminary data from the University of Michigan consumer survey for August will be released on Friday. As usual, the focus will be on any changes in long-term inflation expectations. “Our calculation of the Fed’s Common Inflation Expectations Index has shown a slight decline in the past few weeks. The weakening in commodity prices will also be evident in the trade and producer price data released later in the week. Another quarter of economic contraction portends likely weakness in the productivity report for the second quarter. Above all, we believe that unit labor costs will be substantial, in line with the broader set of indicators on wage increases that have been strong and highlight the risks to margins deriving from the current economic environment ”, they conclude.