In December, the growth of US inflation as measured by the producer price index slowed down.

The growth rate was 6.2% on an annual basis, less than the +6.8% expected by economists.

Previous October PPI growth was revised down to +7.3% from a previously reported 7.4% increase.

Month-on-month, PPI inflation fell 0.5%, well beyond the 0.1% decline expected, compared with +0.2% the previous month.

Excluding the components of energy prices and foodstuffs, inflation measured by the producer price index rose at a rate of 5.5% on an annual basis, compared to the +5.7% expected. On a monthly basis, the trend was a growth of 0.1%, as expected, compared to +0.2% in November.

