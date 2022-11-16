In October, US inflation as measured by the US producer price index rose 8% year on year, slower than the expected 8.3% increase and also slower than the +8.5% in September.

On a monthly basis, the PPI rose by 0.2%, less than the +0.4% expected by economists and at half the pace of the previous +0.4%.

Excluding the more volatile components represented by the prices of food and energy, core inflation measured by the producer price index rose by 6.7% on an annual basis, a decidedly lower pace than the +7.2% expected.

On a monthly basis, the core inflation trend was unchanged, compared to the +0.3% estimated and slowing compared to the previous +0.2% (revised downwards from the +0.3% initially communicated).