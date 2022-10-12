US inflation shows no signs of cooling, not at the rate estimated by analysts and certainly not based on the Fed’s wishes: the September producer price index, which rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis, twice as much compared to the 0.2% increase expected by the consensus and a marked acceleration compared to the previous decline of 0.2%.

On an annual basis, the PPI index jumped 8.5%, more than the + 8.4% estimated by the consensus, but less than the 8.7% rise in August.

Excluding the more volatile components represented by energy and food prices, the producer price index advanced 7.2% on an annual basis, less than the estimated 7.3%, rising 0.3% on a monthly basis, as expected, and as the previous + 0.3% (figure revised downwards from the previous increase of 0.4%).

The minutes from the Fed relating to the last meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the US central bank, relating to last September 21st, when the main reference rates were raised by 75 basis points, as expected, will also be published today. and Powell & Co confirmed their intention to carry out further monetary tightening to fight inflation, which has been at its highest level since the early 1980s.

The US central bank has brought US rates into the range of 3% to 3.25%, a record since 2008, making the third consecutive tightening of 75 basis points.

A hawkish Fed assist came yesterday from Cleveland Fed Chair Loretta Mester:

“The biggest risk hanging over monetary policy is that the Fed will not raise rates sufficiently” to counter US inflation – said Mester, adding that “the Fed still needs to make progress in lowering inflation” and that “monetary policy must enter a restrictive phase”.