US inflation is really starting to slow down, due to the aggressive rate hikes by Jerome Powell’s Fed. The consumer price index (CPI) for October was disclosed, which rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis, less than the + 0.6% expected and as in September.

Core inflation rose 0.3% on a monthly basis, less than the estimated + 0.5% and slowing compared to the previous + 0.6%.

On an annual basis, headline inflation growth weakened from the previous 8.2% rise to + 7.7%, at a slower pace than the + 8% expected by the consensus.

The growth of core inflation also decreased, passing from the maximum pace of the last 40 years of + 6.6% in September, to + 6.3% in October.

This is a key figure for the Federal Reserve, which will meet in mid-December, to churn out another rate hike in its battle against inflation.

US central bank president Powell has hinted that US rate hikes could be less aggressive (although, at the same time, he said the terminal rate could remain higher than expected).

On November 2, the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points, taking them from the range between 3% and 3.25% to the new range between 3.75% and 4%, a record value since 2008.