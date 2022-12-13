Home Business US inflation slows more than expected: +7.1% in November
Inflation slows down in the US. Consumer prices in November rose by 7.1%, signaling a slowdown compared to +7.7% in October and +8.2% in September. The figure is better than analysts’ expectations, who bet on +7.3%. On a monthly basis, prices rose by 0.1% against the +0.3% expected by the market. US stock futures soar after better-than-expected inflation data. S&P 500 futures rose 3%, Nasdaq futures 4.2%.

