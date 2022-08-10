US inflation slows down in July. The consumer price index, just announced, showed growth on an annual basis of 8.5% compared to 9.1% in June, below the expectations of the Bloomberg consensus which expected a downward figure but equal to 8.9 per cent. On a monthly basis, the inflation figure remained unchanged in July (+ 0.0%) compared to the + 1.3% of the previous survey and the + 0.2% indicated by analysts.