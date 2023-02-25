Piazza Affari drops below 27 thousand

Piazza Affari drops below 27 thousand, knocked down by US inflation higher than expected. The 28,000 level moves away while the 26,500 level, which represents the first support, gets closer and closer. The Ftse Mib index lost 1.07%, to 26.896 points. Paris lost 1.78% and Frankfurt 1.81%, on the day in which German GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 was revised downwards (+0.9% annually from +1.1%).

Prices in the US do not stop rising

In January, in the United States, PCE (personal consumption expenditures price index) inflation, the data preferred by the Federal Reserve for assessing price trends, increased by 0.6% compared to the previous month, against expectations for a up 0.5%, and grew by 5.4% compared to a year earlier, after 5.3% in December (revised from the initial 5%), against expectations of 5%. This, together with other positive macro data for the US economy (above expectations for new home sales and consumer confidence at a 13-month high), fuels investors’ fears about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate policy.

ENI

Websim cuts the judgment from Interesting to NEUTRAL and lowers the target from 16 to 15 euros, the investment plan is very expensive. The stock closed at €13.19 (down 1.24%)

LEONARDO

European countries have become much more willing to invest in defense and security in the wake of the war in Ukraine, Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo said. Poland spent 2.4% of GDP on defense and expects to rise to 4% in 2023, BUY Closing at 10.47 (+0.24%). It is the third week closed on the rise.

BONDS

Slightly moved spread – at 190 points.. The 10-year BTP (Isin IT0005518128) scored last place at 4.43% from 4.37% on the day before.+

ENERGY

PETROLIUM

Slips 0.35% at $81.92 a barrel

GAS

.the price going down, but always hovering around ai 50 euro al megawattora.

CURRENCIES

The euro drops to 1.056 against the dollar near the lows since the beginning of the year. This is the fifth consecutive rise for the dollar and the best week since September (+1.40%).

ORO

At $1,818, the lowest since the beginning of the year. The week is at a loss of -1.6%.