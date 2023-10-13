US inflation stops the stock market rally. Milan holds (+0.26%), gas leaps

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Higher-than-expected US inflation has stopped the rally of European stock markets which closed in no particular order. The performance of the main indices lost momentum compared to the morning, with the Ftse Mib holding out at the end and finishing trading up by 0.26%, with London +0.32% and Amsterdam +0.51%, when in Paris the Cac40 lost 0.37%, Frankfurt -0.23% in line with Madrid. The indices on Wall Street are also mixed, with only the Nasdaq holding out in positive territory. Investors’ concerns are still directed at the Fed’s monetary policy after the minutes of the last meeting, published the day before, according to which a new increase in interest rates would be “appropriate”, when in September the institute had opted for a second stop in the battle against inflation, keeping the cost of money unchanged at the highest level since 2001, although the future of the economy remains “highly uncertain”. Today it was the ECB’s turn: from the minutes of the last meeting of 13 and 14 September it emerges that «the risks for growth are oriented downwards», while there are «still risks of increases in inflation due to potential new upward pressure on energy and food costs.” In a context in which concerns related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict persist in the background.

US inflation in September was higher than forecast

In September, consumer prices in the United States increased monthly more than expected, just as the annual figure was above consensus, remaining at the highest level in the last 14 months. Last month, prices rose 0.4% compared to August, the Labor Department said, against expectations for a 0.3% rise. The “core” data, i.e. the one stripped of the price component of food and energy goods, grew by 0.3%, in line with forecasts. On an annual basis, the general figure achieved +3.7%, against expectations for +3.6%, after the +3.7% also recorded in August. The “core” data recorded a +4.1%, in line with expectations, after +4.3% in August. As for the labor market, new weekly claims for unemployment benefits remained unchanged at 209,000 units (seasonally adjusted), as reported by the Department of Labor; expectations were for a figure of 210,000.

Leonardo and Erg do well in Piazza Affari, Moncler in red

In Milan, Leonardo (+2.58%) closed at the top of the main segment, followed by Azimut and Amplifon who both gained 1.84 percent. Looking at the energy sector, Erg achieved progress of 1.67%, when among the oil sectors Eni stood out (+1.39%), followed by Saipem (+0.6%) and Tenaris (+0 .56%). Banca Mps closed in the red (-1.19%), having benefited the day before from the Supreme Court ruling which confirmed the acquittals in the Vigni-Mussari case. Bottom of the Ftse Mib, Moncler lost 1.97 %, with Iveco Group down 1.21 percent.

Euro falling below 1.06 dollars, gas progressing by more than 10%

On the currency market, the euro loses ground against the dollar, falling below the threshold of 1.06 from 1.063 at the start (1.0608 at the close yesterday): the exchange rate stands at 1.055. Oil is turning positive, after previous declines, with the Brent contract for December delivery at 86.7 dollars per barrel (+1.04%) and the WTI contract expiring in November at 84.19 dollars (+0.9%) , while the price of gas in Amsterdam jumped to 52.88 euros per megawatt hour, up by 14.78 percent.

Spread closes higher at 196 points, yield at 4.75%

The spread between BTp and Bund closes higher. At the end of trading, the yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp (Isin IT0005518128) and the German equivalent duration stood at 196 basis points, four more than the previous day’s reference. Sharper rise for the yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp which marked a last position at 4.75% compared to 4.66% at the previous closing.