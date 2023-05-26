US is losing bitcoin movement, says Cathie Wood

ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood predicts the US will lose the bitcoin movement. Getty Images/ PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP

According to Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Invest, they are losing USA control over the Bitcoin-Movement as regulators urge big players in the industry to do business in other countries.

“It would be nice if the US led this movement, but we’re losing them because of our regulatory system,” Wood said at last week’s Fortune Most Powerful Next-Gen conference, referring to crypto firms that have started to expand their operations outside to relocate to the United States.

This is largely due to US regulators, Wood said, following the implosion of FTX At the end of 2022, the screws in the crypto industry would have started to be tightened.

She pointed to, for example Coinbasewhich recently received approval to operate in Bermuda pending a US Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the company.

Wood also said that the collapse of FTX and regional lenders like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank reinforced the case for Bitcoin.

“The reason for the introduction is, firstly, that many people like the idea of ​​a decentralized, transparent and auditable monetary system. It emerged from the 2008/2009 crisis when people just lost all faith in financial services,” she said, laut CoinDesk.

“And interestingly, it took two more crises in the last year to prove the concept. FTX failed because it was centralized, opaque and unauditable.”

For her part, Wood has raised large amounts of Coinbase in the Ark Invest investment division over the past year. The crypto company is now the fourth-largest holding in Ark’s overall portfolio, with $647 million worth of shares spread across its exchange-traded funds.

She has also been vocal about Bitcoin, predicting earlier this year that the cryptocurrency could reach $1.5 million by 2030, up about 5500 percent from the current price.

Bitcoin traded at $26,295 on Thursday and is up 59 percent year-to-date. The price is still well below its all-time high of $64,000 reached in late 2021.

This article was translated from English by Julia Poggensee. You can find the original here.