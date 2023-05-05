US jobs above expectations: 253,000 jobs created. Milan closes at +2.5%

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets ended the session on a high note after new US labor market statistics eased fears of a recession on the horizon. In the States, more jobs were created than expected in April and the unemployment rate also fell to 3.4%. Wall Street is on the rise, also benefiting from the accounts spread over the night from Apple and results above expectations (although down) and by the rebound in the shares of regional banks, hit instead by the sales in recent days.

In Europe, Milan was by far the best place, driven by the performance of the banks, as well as Telecom Italia in the aftermath of the board of directors who assessed the offers for the network as inadequate: however, the prospect of a joint offer triggered the purchases between the Kkr fund and Cassa depositi e prestiti. Lively growth in Paris (CAC 40), Frankfurt (DAX 40) and Amsterdam (AEX)

In fact, investors are also assimilating the decisions of central banks, with the ECB and the Fed both raising the cost of money by 25 basis points in recent days. If the Eurotower, launching the seventh rate adjustment in less than ten months, has left the way open for new increases, the Federal Reserve has instead anticipated a pause in the next rounds of the clampdown, even if then the number one, Jerome Powell has highlighted that there is still a long way to go to fight inflation. On the macro front, it also emerged that industrial orders in Germany fell by 10.7% on a monthly basis.

Wall Street is up. US unemployment falls to 3.4%

Wall Street continues on its upward path. Indeed, the Department of Labor has announced that in the United States last month there was a higher than expected increase in employment (excluding the agricultural sector), with the creation of 253,000 new jobs compared to the previous month. L a April unemployment fell to 3.4%, compared to 3.7% in March. Analysts were expecting a figure of 3.6%. Also i Average hourly wages increased by 0.16 cents, or 0.48%, MoM to $33.36, up 4.45% from a year earlier. The average working week remained unchanged as in March at 34.4 hours. Labor force participation was 62.6%.

The surprise increase in new US jobs – which however was watered down by the downward revision of the statistics of the previous months – was accompanied by the acceleration of hourly wages: according to Unicredit analysts, today’s data if on the one hand they are not enough to restart the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening, at the same time they reduce the possibility of rate cuts in the second half of the year.