US Jobs Data Moves Closer to Pre-Pandemic Levels, Easing Inflation Concerns

Major U.S. jobs data released in July indicates that the job market is beginning to stabilize and move closer to pre-pandemic levels. The Labor Department’s Job Offerings and Job Turnover Survey (JOLTS) revealed that the percentage of nonfarm workers quitting their jobs in July decreased to 2.3%, down from the 3% peak during the pandemic. This is the lowest reading since January 2021 when a wave of resignations occurred. The data from 2018 and 2019, when the labor market was tight and inflation was low, showed similar results.

Additionally, the hiring rate in July reached its lowest point since April 2020, suggesting a decline in labor demand and an easing of hiring conditions. This trend aligns with the Federal Reserve’s goal of reducing inflation and addressing wage pressures without causing a significant increase in unemployment. The “Beveridge curve,” which measures the relationship between job offers and the unemployment rate, has also shown a retreat towards 2019 levels, when low unemployment and near-target inflation were observed.

Fiona Greig, the global head of investor research and policy at Vanguard, an investment fund manager, commented on the data, stating that it indicates the labor market is softening. Vanguard’s analysis of 401(k) retirement plans further supports this trend, revealing a moderation in hiring conditions across various industries and job stability levels. The slowdown in hiring among higher-paying jobs captured by 401(k) data is particularly relevant to the Federal Reserve’s inflation outlook.

In addition to the job market indicators, the Conference Board released data showing a general decline in consumer confidence, which could signal an upcoming slowdown in spending. As a result, traders of the Federal Reserve’s key rate-linked contracts have increased bets that the central bank will maintain interest rates at the current range of 5.25% to 5.50%. The Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting on September 19 and 20 will provide further insights into their decision-making regarding interest rates.

Overall, the recent jobs data and consumer confidence trends suggest a cooling in the job market and a potential easing of inflation without a significant rise in unemployment. These developments align with the Federal Reserve’s goals and could influence their decisions concerning interest rates.