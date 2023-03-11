Home Business US labor market: 311,000 new jobs created in February, unemployment rises to 3.6%
In February, the US economy created 311,000 new jobs, well above the 225,000 job gain expected by analysts polled by Dow Jones.

The unemployment rate rose from the lowest since 1969 tested in January, to 3.4%, to 3.6%, compared to the unchanged figure estimated by economists.

Average hourly wages, an important parameter for monitoring the inflation trend in the United States, rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis, less than the +0.4% expected, accelerating on an annual basis to 4.6%, less of +4.8% expected and compared to the previous increase in January, equal to +4.4%.

Labor force participation increased from 62.4% to 62.5%.

Previous January new job growth has been revised downwards from an initially reported increase of 517,000 to 504,000.

