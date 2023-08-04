US Labor Market Cooling Supports Mexican Peso Appreciation in Foreign Exchange Market

Title: US Labor Market Cooling Sparks Mexican Peso Appreciation

The Mexican peso experienced a significant appreciation following the release of employment data from the United States, which pointed towards a gradual cooling of the US labor market. This development has reduced the likelihood of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, giving room for the peso to strengthen.

According to the employment report for July, the US economy created 187,000 jobs, falling short of the expected 200,000. This news had a direct impact on the foreign exchange market, causing the Mexican peso to end at a level of 17.0885 pesos per US dollar. This represents an intraday appreciation of 1.14 percent or 19.64 cents compared to its previous closing. However, it is important to note that the peso still reflects an accumulated depreciation of 2.49 percent or 41.59 cents throughout the week.

The US dollar index (dxy), which measures the strength of the US currency against a basket of six currencies from developed countries, experienced a decline of 0.48 percent, reaching 102.05 units. Similarly, the Bloomberg dollar index (bbdxy) fell by 0.33 percent to 1,226.02 points.

At bank windows, the price of the US dollar stands at 17.53 pesos, as reported by Citibanamex. Furthermore, in the money market, the yield of the 10-year bond in the United States stands at 4.09 percent, while the 10-year bond in Mexico remains at a level of 9.34 percent.

Apart from the Mexican peso, several other currencies have also experienced appreciation against the US dollar. Notably, the Colombian peso recorded a 2.23 percent increase, followed by the Hungarian forint with 1.45 percent, the South African rand with 1.30 percent, the Polish zloty with 1.14 percent, the Brazilian real with 0.97 percent, the Bulgarian lev with 0.62 percent, the Romanian lei with 0.61 percent, and the Czech crown with 0.46 percent, among others.

The market remains watchful for further developments and their potential impact on the currency exchange rates. The current trend signifies the importance of economic indicators, such as the US labor market, in determining market sentiment and influencing foreign exchange movements.

