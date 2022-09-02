Home Business US labor market: employment growth slows in August, but less than expected
The US economy created 315,000 new jobs in August, better than the analyst consensus expected to rise by 300,000.

The slowdown in the growth of payrolls is however evident, considering that 526,000 new jobs were created in July (a figure revised slightly downwards from the growth of 528,000 initially communicated).

The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5% in August against a labor force participation rate that rose to 62.4% from 62.1% prior to and to 63.4% prior to the period of the pandemic.

Average hourly wages, a parameter for monitoring the inflation trend, rose on an annual basis by 5.2%, less than the + 5.3% expected and after the previous + 5.2%.

