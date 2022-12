The total number of US workers filing for the first time for unemployment benefits fell by 16,000 to 225,000 last week. The figure was better than analysts’ expectations, which had forecast a figure of 235,000 units. The four-week moving average came in at 228,750, up from 227,000 the previous week. The total number of US workers still receiving benefits in the United States rose to 1.608 million, from an expected 1.573 million and a previous 1.551 million.