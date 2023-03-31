In the week ending March 25, initial jobless claims climbed 7,000 to 198,000.

The level, slightly higher than the 195,000 units expected by the consensus, remains rather low, a factor which leads us to think that the United States labor market has not deteriorated to the point hoped for by Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve, and therefore to the point of the growth of inflation.

The number of American workers still receiving unemployment benefits rose 4,000 to 1.689 million, better than the 1.6935 million forecast by economists.