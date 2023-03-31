Home Business US labor market: initial claims for unemployment benefits worse than expected. But not enough to reassure the Fed
Business

US labor market: initial claims for unemployment benefits worse than expected. But not enough to reassure the Fed

by admin
US labor market: initial claims for unemployment benefits worse than expected. But not enough to reassure the Fed

In the week ending March 25, initial jobless claims climbed 7,000 to 198,000.

The level, slightly higher than the 195,000 units expected by the consensus, remains rather low, a factor which leads us to think that the United States labor market has not deteriorated to the point hoped for by Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve, and therefore to the point of the growth of inflation.

The number of American workers still receiving unemployment benefits rose 4,000 to 1.689 million, better than the 1.6935 million forecast by economists.

See also  Data illustration丨2021 GDP data is coming!The total value reached 114.367 billion yuan, an increase of 8.1% over the previous year - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Türkiye agrees to Finland joining NATO

Banks, administrators to keep an eye on

COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces 2022 Annual Results Focusing...

Meta removes remote work from new job postings

Qatargate, Kaili: “At first I thought about suicide....

Investigation of the CS takeover – The finance...

Donald Trump: candidacy strengthened by legal proceedings

Work and family: how much “conciliation” weighs on...

Promo code for Growney ends: Get a 100...

Slovak workers at Mirafiori. Doubts and suspicions about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy