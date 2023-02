The number of first-time U.S. workers filing for unemployment benefits rose by 13,000 to 196,000 last week, up from 183,000 a week earlier.

The four-week moving average dropped to 189,200 from 191,750 earlier.

The total number of American workers continuing to receive unemployment benefits is 1.688 million, higher than the 1.658 million expected and up from 1.655 million a week earlier.