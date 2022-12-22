Home Business US labor market remains solid: initial requests for unemployment benefits better than estimates
In the week ending Dec. 17, the number of first-time U.S. workers filing for unemployment benefits rose by 2,000 to 216,000.

The figure was better than expected, with analysts who had forecast an increase in jobless claims to 222,000 from 214,000 last week (revised upwards from 211,000 originally reported).

The four-week moving average stood at 221,750, down on last week’s 228,000 units, confirming the solidity of the US labor market.

The number of US workers still receiving benefits fell by 6,000 to 1.67 million workers in the week ending Dec. 10.

