Home Business US labor market: unemployment benefits requests drop to a minimum in three months
Business

US labor market: unemployment benefits requests drop to a minimum in three months

by admin

In the week ending September 10, the number of American workers applying for unemployment benefits for the first time fell for the fifth consecutive week, reaching a three-month low of 213,000. The figure was much better than the 226,000 units expected by analysts.

The moving average for the past four weeks has dropped to 224,000 units, from 232,000 units previously.

The information coming from the US labor market therefore continues to be more than positive.

The number of American workers receiving unemployment benefits stood at 1.403 million, better than the 1.475 million expected, up slightly from 1.401 million the previous week.

See also  Fed cuts outlook GDP 2021 to + 5.5%. Powell: but solid economy to tackle tapering even with Omicron

You may also like

What is the difficulty of express payment?

China Updates List of Important Banks Scholars: Reflecting...

Wood, the future of the supply chain at...

Stock index futures fluctuated down, IM main contract...

The stock exchanges of today, September 15th. Europe...

Tesla’s difficult road to return to work: the...

Wall Street: futures lower, two-year Treasuries rates continue...

How long can Weilai, Xiaopeng, and Ideal lose...

Blockchian Ethereum completes the Merge, here’s what changes....

Experts believe that the price of live pigs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy