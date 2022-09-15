In the week ending September 10, the number of American workers applying for unemployment benefits for the first time fell for the fifth consecutive week, reaching a three-month low of 213,000. The figure was much better than the 226,000 units expected by analysts.

The moving average for the past four weeks has dropped to 224,000 units, from 232,000 units previously.

The information coming from the US labor market therefore continues to be more than positive.

The number of American workers receiving unemployment benefits stood at 1.403 million, better than the 1.475 million expected, up slightly from 1.401 million the previous week.