US midterm elections for the renewal of the Congress. While the first results show the victory of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, in the face of the head to head in the Senate, Maria Municchi (M&G Investments) issues a note in which she takes stock of the situation, illustrating the possible reaction of the markets. Manager of M&G (Lux) Sustainable Allocation Fund, M&G Investments, Municchi writes in a note that “the midterm elections in the United States seem to want to keep us in suspense until the last, especially as regards the Senate, where the Democrats have a narrow and potentially fragile majority ”.

“The latest polls – continues the manager of M&G Investments – indicate that the Republicans are about to take control of the House, but even a Republican victory in the Senate is not out of reach. Historically, mid-term elections are not favorable for the ruling political party (especially during the president’s first term). The state of the US economy is at the forefront of most voters’ minds, especially the rush in consumer prices and the risk of a recession. If Republicans take over one or both houses of Congress, we could enter a period of legislative inaction on such important issues as taxation, stimulus measures and the debt ceiling. Such a result could give the Fed greater influence on economic policy at a critical time for the country ”.

“We expect – underlines Maria Municchi – that the volatility of the market linked to the outcome of the elections will be limited and that investors will focus more on US inflation data coming out on Friday, and in particular on any signs of inflation moving away from waited. We expect a confirmation of the downward trend and an assessment of the areas in which inflation remains more stable, confirming the recent message from the Fed ”.