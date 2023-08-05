US, NFPs below expectations. Wages remain a dilemma for the Fed

New non-farm jobs created in July fell short of economists’ expectations, according to published numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. In July, nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 unitsslightly below the Dow Jones estimates of 200,000 units.

Il unemployment rate fell slightly to new recent lows a 3,5% compared to consensus estimates at 3.6% with exactly 5.8 million unemployed in America. The current rate is just above its lowest level since late 1969.

Nonfarm Payrolls, the July numbers

The sectors that contributed the most to the creation of new jobs were: the sector of health care (63,000) e social ( 24,000), il financial (19,000) and that of Wholesale (18,000).

While the tertiary sector i.e tourism and hospitality serviceswhich has been a driver of the recovery in the post-pandemic era, added just 17,000 jobs compared to an average earnings of 67,000 per month in the first three months of 2023.

“The figures on non farm payrolls in July also disappoint market expectations. The data on the creation of new jobs were weak and lower than expected and as further confirmation we also had the downward revisions of previous months, which significantly lower the average of the last few months. He writes Philip DiodovichSenior Market Analysis di IG. “Figures that bring arguments to the dovish members within the FOMC to push for a new break in the cycle of interest rate hikes, i.e. confirm taxes 5,25%-5,50% in the meeting of the operating commission to be held on September 20th.”

Il labor force participation rate in July it stood at 62,6% for the fifth consecutive month. While the employed population rate has changed little, reaching 60,4%.

USA, labor market participation rate

Average hourly wages, a key metric for the Federal Reserve, increased by 0,4% on an annual basis instead of 4.4%. Both numbers higher than the consensus estimates of 0.3% and 4.2% respectively.

USA, growth in average hourly wages y/y.

While the Nonfarm payrolls numbers for the previous months have been revised downwards: the June count fell to 185,000, thus a downward revision of 24.000while that of May has been reduced to 281.000down 25,000 units from the previous estimate.

“There always remains the dilemma of how wage growth for workers can fuel inflationary pressures. However, we believe that the main measure controlled by the Fed to evaluate the evolution of wages, i.e. the Atlanta FED Wage Growth Tracker, has shown a marked decline in recent months.” Diodovich concludes.

USA, growth in wage distribution m/m

USA, resilient economy despite Fed tightening

Despite the slowdown in the labor market, the US economy is proving resilient in the face of the Fed’s rate hike. Since the start of the rate-hiking cycle, the US central bank has raised rates 11 volte, with only one break in July 2023, to fight inflation.

Furthermore, most economists predicted a recession in 2022/2023, precisely due to the Fed’s monetary tightening, forecasts that never materialized.

The GDP of the United States, in the second quarter, recorded a growth of 2,4% year on year with inflation rising by 3% always on an annual basis.

Although inflation is close to the Fed’s 2% medium-term target, Jerome Powell warned at the latest meeting that the full effect of the rate hikes has not yet been felt. Which does not rule out another rate hike at the September meeting.

The reaction of the markets

We are seeing a relatively moderate market reaction in US indices. The S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,527 points after two consecutive sessions of selling above 1%. The Dow Jones advanced by 0.55% to 35,418 points, also the technological index, the Nasdaq Composite travels up by 0.6% shortly after the opening of the session on Wall Street.

On the bond market front, the yield on the 10-year T-Note fell by 1.7% a 4,10% while that with a two-year maturity stands at 4.8%. The dollar index loses ground (-0.6%) at share 101.834. The exchange is strengthened eur/usd (+0,6%) a 1.1022

