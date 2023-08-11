US producer prices rise more than expected

After the better-than-expected data, there was speculation on the futures markets that the US Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates any further. The Fed has raised it from near zero to a range of 5.25 to 5.50 percent since early 2022 to contain rampant inflation. However, San Francisco Fed District Chair Mary Daly warned against declaring victory over inflation too soon. The central bank still has more work to do. In particular, she wants to see further progress in the fight against inflation in the service sector.

