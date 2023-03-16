US producer prices unexpectedly fell in February, down 0.1% from January, versus +0.3% expected. The previous month’s figure was revised downwards to +0.7% to +0.3%.

On an annual basis, growth slowed to 4.6% from 5.7% in January (revised from 6.0%), reaching below estimates (+5.4%).

Prices net of the more volatile components, namely food and energy, are stable on a monthly basis (consensus +0.4%, January +0.1% revised by +0.5%) and show a trend increase of 4.4 % (estimated 5.2%, January 5.0% revised from 5.4%).