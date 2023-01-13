America’s largest banks are preparing for a possible recession by nearly shelving $3 billion per bad debts also known as non-performing loans.

JPMorgan declared today that it has earmarked $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter, while reserves of Citigroup for bad debts increased by 640 million dollars. While, Wells Fargo e Bank of America they set aside each approx $400 million.

JPMorgan, fourth quarter profits up, thanks to interest rates

JPMorgan said on Friday that its fourth-quarter profit increased by 6%pushed by the increase in interest rates which drove its loan-related income to a record high. The largest US bank has registered a net income of $11 billiono $3.57 per share, up from $10.4 billion, or $3.33 per share, a year ago. Numbers above analysts’ expectations of $3.08 per share.

The managing director, Jamie Dimon he said the economy remains strong, though he warned that “we don’t yet know the final effect of headwinds like the war in Ukraine, monetary tightening and high inflation.”

JPMorgan reported revenue growth of 18% a $34.55 billion thanks to higher interest rates resulting in a boom in the bank’s lending business.

The bank’s net interest income jumped by 48% to $20.2 billion, a quarterly record that surpassed the bank’s surprisingly high forecast 19 billion dollars. This metric measures what the bank earns on loans minus what it pays to depositors. The bank’s net interest margin increased to 2.47% from 2.09% in the third quarter.

In 2022, i revenues of the bank increased by 6% a $128.7 billion, the fifth consecutive record year. The profit fell by 22% to $37.7 billion due to bad debt provisions.

Wells Fargo suffers on the stock market, net profit collapses (-50%)

The title Wells Fargo under pressure on Wall Street after the publication of the quarterly accounts, weighed down by a recent legal settlement and the need to accumulate reserves for possible “bad loans”.

The net profit of Wells Fargo collapsed by 50% a $2.86 billiono 67 cents a share, up from $5.75 billion, or $1.38 per share a year ago. The drop in earnings is partly caused by the bank’s lower mortgage-related business.

In the last quarter, the bank shelved 957 million dollars for possible bad debt losses after reducing provisions by $452 million just a year ago. The provision included a $397 million increase in credit loss compensation that reflects growth in loans and a less favorable economic environment, the bank said.

The disappointing earnings report came after announcing earlier this week that Wells Fargo would withdraw from the US mortgage market. Meanwhile, the bank said last month it would have an after-tax operating loss of $2.8 billion related to legal and regulatory costs. The lender stated that i income from real estate loans have decreased by 57% in this quarter.

Citigroup, profit down 21% in the fourth quarter

Citigroup has registered a Net income fourth quarter down by more than 21% compared to a year ago, due to provisions for potential bad debt losses.

Citi, one of the largest banks in the United States, has published Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $2.5 billiono $1.16 per share compared to $3.2 billion from a year ago. Revenue equal to 18 billion dollars above Refinitiv’s expectations 17.9 billion of dollars.

The bank has set aside more money for future credit losses by increasing its reserves 35% compared to the previous quarter a $1.85 billion. Including the $ 640 million for unfunded commitments due to growth in private banking loans.

“The markets division had the best fourth quarter in recent history, driven by an increase in 31% in fixed income ($3.16 billion), while Banking and Wealth Management were impacted by the challenging market conditions they faced throughout the year,” commented the CEO, Jane Fraser.

Bank of America beats analysts’ expectations

Bank of America today released fourth-quarter results that showed help from higher interest rates offsetting a sharp slowdown in its investment banking division. The bank made a profit 85 cents a share in the last quarter. Analysts had estimated a profit of 77 cents a sharein bases you gave the Refinitive.

While i revenues in the fourth quarter they amounted to $24.66 billion above analyst expectations by $24.33 billion.

The bank has registered $14.7 billion of interest margins, up by 29% YoY but slightly below Wall Street’s expectations 14.8 billion dollars, according to StreetAccount.

High interest margins helped offset the decline in investment banking fees, which fell by more than 50% a $ 1.1 billion. This result was largely in line with StreetAccount’s expectations.