US rates, after the SVB case the Fed is expected to be less aggressive

US rates, after the SVB case the Fed is expected to be less aggressive

US rates, Fed less aggressive in March

(Teleborsa) – Goldman Sachs experts do not expect the Fed to raise rates at next week’s meeting, in light of the latest developments involving Silicon Valley Bank and other US lenders. The research office of the investment bank sees “significant uncertainty on the path beyond March”, reads a report. “We left unchanged our expectation of the FOMC to hike 25 bps in May, June and July and now expect a terminal rate of 5.25-5.5%.”

The expectation of a less aggressive Fed causes futures on the American stock market to run, while the dollar falls and Treasury yields collapse.

Bazooka of the US authorities to support the banking system

Implemented the American plan that provides for the full and immediate repayment of the depositors of the Silicon Valley Bank. It is a decision made by US Treasuryfrom the Federal Reserve and fromFDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) to avoid repercussions on the entire financial system, after the closure of another institution, the Signature Bank in New York.

