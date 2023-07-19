US rates and inflation, Fed Day: Powell’s move and the Bullard factor

Fed Day is approaching, the day on which the Federal Reserve led by President Jerome Powell will announce its rate decision. After the pause in June, when the US central bank’s monetary policy arm, the FOMC, left fed funds rates in the range of 5% to 5.25%, and ahead of the big reshuffle of at the top, the hope that the squeeze priced by the markets could be the last is starting to appear.

At the moment, markets are betting on the announcement of a new 25 basis point monetary tightening – the eleventh, after the lull in June following the ten consecutive rate hikes launched by Jerome Powell to cripple inflation growth in the US – , next Wednesday, July 26, with a probability of 97.3%. In practice, Powell’s Fed move is considered certain, according to the surveys carried out by the CME Group, through its FedWatch Tool.

The doubt concerns the outcome of the FOMC meeting scheduled for the month of September. Obviously, in the case of the American central bank, the president always has the last word, in this case Jerome Powell, who has not ruled out the possibility of launching two consecutive rate hikes. If this scenario were to materialize, next week’s announcement would certainly not concern the last act of that cycle of monetary tightening launched more than a year ago.

But something in the Fed is changing, and it’s not insignificant. A few days ago James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, known for being the most hawkish exponent of the Federal Reserve, announced his decision to resign in August.

Bullard played an important role during 2022, the year in which Jerome Powell’s Fed repeatedly raised rates to try to bury the surge in prices. An article on CNN recalled that he was the first and only exponent of the FOMC to vote in favor of a rate hike, in March 2022, equal to 50 basis points, against the 25 basis point tightening decided by the majority, represented by the other 11 exponents. Also CNN has reported that the president of the Fed of St Louis James Bullard will be replaced by Adriana Kugler, executive at the World Bank.

It must be said that this year, after having voted as an exponent of the FOMC during 2022, the year in which his mandate expired, Bullard has not contributed to any decision taken by the Monetary Policy Commission this year. His vote, with his resignation now upon us (the official farewell will take place on August 14), will also be absent from the next meeting on July 25-26.

The economist Adriana Kugler, who will take his place, is known for her approach diametrically opposed to that of the outgoing banker, therefore dovish or, even, dovish.

Another CNN article highlights that the big Fed reshuffle won’t necessarily translate into a rate turnaround, as, regardless of Bullard, the hawks determined to beat inflation outnumber the doves.

What is recalled is what Fed Governor Christopher Waller said, who has a permanent vote within the FOMC and who reiterated last week that, within the US central bank, the shared approach is to raise interest rates interest twice more this year.

“Since the June meeting, when more macro data on lending conditions were released, I am even more confident that the banking crisis (which hit the US in March) is not a significant problem for economy, and I see no reason why the first of those two rate hikes shouldn’t be decided at our meeting later this month,” Waller said at the Money Marketeers event organized from New York University last Thursday.

But the markets have a different view, probably fueled by the hope that the cycle of rate hikes is now over. And certainly one fact is undeniable: the growth of inflation in the United States has really slowed down, as demonstrated by the latest data from the economic front even if, it must be specified, not by all.

The latest Reuters poll revealed that most of the analysts questioned believe that next Wednesday’s act will be the last act.

All 106 economists believe the Fed will announce an interest rate hike by 25 basis points next week, thus bringing fed funds rates within the range of 5.25% to 5.50%; among economists, 19 expect the Fed to raise rates again at its next meeting in September.

It should be said, at the same time, that the percentage of economists who expect the Fed to cut rates by the end of March 2023 has dropped from 78% last month to 55%.