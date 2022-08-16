In the United States there is a record of home buyers holding back. In July, according to Redfin’s latest report, some 63,000 home purchase contracts failed, or about 16.1% of homes that were under contract last month. This is the highest percentage ever recorded except for March and April of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic froze the market.

“The housing market is slowing as higher mortgage rates sidelined many potential home buyers. With competition waning, house hunters who are still on the market are enjoying new bargaining power, ”Redfin said.

Buyers ask for repairs, concessions and contingencies and back off when sellers say no. In Las Vegas, 27.4% of home purchase deals were withdrawn.