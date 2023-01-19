For months now there has been talk of a probable economic recession in the United States and beyond, but will it really happen?

First let’s clarify what a is recession. The term recession refers to a significant and prolonged decline in economic activity and, according to a rule of thumb, it occurs when you register a negative GDP growth (Gross Domestic Product) for two consecutive quarters.

Predicting recessions is a lot harder than you thinkso much so that even in the recent season of outlooks, conflicting opinions emerged on the evolution of economic growth and stock markets during 2023. In this sense, if on the one hand many investment houses predicted a recession in the United in 2023, by contrast, others have maintained a softer approach.

However, economists of the World Bank he was born in International Monetary Fund (IMF) agree that in 2023 economic growth will slow down and this above all due to the high level of inflation and the change in monetary policy implemented by the main central banks.

Having made these necessary premises, let’s now see what are the parameters that would suggest that, at least for the moment, a recession could be avoided.

As Global X analysts warn, recessions usually coincide with deep declines in the three Ls:

Job ,

, Financial leverage ,

, Liquid assets

All of which currently offer a certain degree of reassurance over past recessions.

The working conditions remained stable in the United States and robust labor markets usually mean that consumers will continue to spend. The unemployment rate stands at 3.6%, close to an all-time low and the lowest level since the 1960s.

However, this strength can quickly fade if demand deteriorates and companies try to control costs, but as Scott Helfstein, Head of Thematic Solutions at Global X, observes persistent hiring difficulties after the pandemic they may make them more cautious and less likely to downsize. Thus, labor and spending could remain stronger than in previous cycles, even if unemployment were to increase modestly, approaching normal long-term rates.

I leverage levels for households and businesses are relatively good compared to previous recessions. Financial obligations, which factor in debt relative to household income, are more than one standard deviation below the average as households have used stimulus packages received during the pandemic to reduce debt and refinance it at lower rates. Even companies have been disciplined in their financial management. The debt to EBITDA ratio is significantly lower than in previous recessions and one standard deviation lower than the mean. Real liquidity on S&P 500 company balance sheets is higher than 2019 levels.

The tightening of liquidity a risk remains, as the Fed and other central banks raise rates. That said, the Fed has still failed to tighten financial conditions despite subsequent hikes of 75 basis points, due to government spending, rising wages and reasonably resilient asset prices. Liquidity from COVID subsidies has shifted from households to businesses and investors. Cash holdings in money market funds remained close to the pandemic peak, with $4.4 trillion as of September 2022. Eventually, all of this liquidity could come into play, potentially supporting asset prices and favoring more moderate financial conditions. As a result, the Fed may remain more aggressive than expected.

Ultimately, the labour, leverage and liquidity are an important indicator of the overall health of the economy. Here is that a significant deterioration of one or more of them could herald a serious economic recession, but as Global X analysts reiterate, for now these key drivers appear solid.