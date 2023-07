The week just ending was a strong week for US regional bank stocks, with the benchmark SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) index posting a gain of around 9%.

For the KRE index, it was the best weekly performance in more than two years since the week ending January 8, 2021.

On that occasion, the leap was equal to +9.78%.

Notably, shares of US regional banks Western Alliance, PacWest and Citizens Financial jumped 25%, 24% and 13%, respectively, on a weekly basis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook