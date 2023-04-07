Russia, the indictment for espionage of the American journalist held in Moscow

Evan Gershkovichthe Wall Street Journal reporter, was officially indicted for espionage. One week after the arrest, which took place on March 30, the official confirmation arrived. As released by the Russian agencies, which cite sources informed on the case: “The FSB investigators have accused Gershkovich of sspying in the interest of his country. He has categorically denied all allegations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia”.

Russian 007 claims that the journalist “acting on instructions from the American side, has collected information that constitutes a state secret on the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex”. As Affari had already said, Gershkovich is in the notorious Lefortovo prison in Moscow: at the request of the investigators he was sentenced to pre-trial detention until May 29. The Kremlin spokesman had assured that the reporter had been “caught in the act”, while the White House had asked for his release, for which he will fight, now more than ever.

Ukraine, NATO secret documents published on social media

Top-secret documents from the US and NATO on plans to strengthen the Ukrainian army in view of an offensive against Russia were published on social media this week. It reveals the New York Times, citing US administration sources. The Pentagon has opened an investigation into the leak on Twitter and Telegram, the latter platform with over half a billion users and available in Russia. According to sources, the published documents have been modified in some parts from their original format.

According to military analysts, the maps have been modified in some parts from the original version by increasing the American estimates of Ukrainian war dead and revising downwards those of Russia’s casualties. Which would suggest that the leak is an attempt by Moscow to disinformation. The fact is that this is a pretty big damage to US and NATO intelligence. In the published documents, in fact, the next deliveries of weapons, the strategic plans and the state of troops and battalions were detailed.

Moscow, talks with Kiev if our interests are respected. Lavrov: ‘We could suspend the wheat deal’

Russia is open to negotiations to end the war with Ukraine whether your interests will be taken into consideration. “There cannot be negotiations until our interests are taken into consideration,” Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, broadcast by Turkish state TV TRT . The Russian foreign minister added that “the West does not want negotiations”.

In addition, the Russian foreign minister indicated that his country could abandon the agreement that unblocked exports of grain from Ukraine’s ports, via a safe corridor in the Black Sea, if exports of Russian products are also not allowed. . “If there is no positive progress in removing barriers for Russian grain and fertilizer exports, we will evaluate whether this is a necessary agreement,” Lavrov said, adding that “a center for sending Russian gas to world markets will be created in Turkey.” The head of Russian diplomacy referred to a project for the creation of a hub energy in Turkish territory already discussed in recent months by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Subscribe to the newsletter

