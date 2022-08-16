Home Business US-Russia nuclear war? Here’s how many casualties it would entail according to a study by a group of scientists
A large-scale nuclear war could cause as many as 5 billion deaths. This is estimated by scientists at Rutgers University who have mapped the effects of six possible nuclear conflict scenarios. A full-scale war between the United States and Russiathe worst possible case, would wipe out more than half of humanity according to the study published in the journal Nature Food.

Estimates are based on quantum calculations soot it would have entered the atmosphere from firestorms triggered by the detonation of nuclear weapons. The researchers used a climate prediction tool supported by the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which allowed them to estimate the productivity of major crops on a country-by-country basis.

Also an conflict on a relatively small scale it would have devastating consequences for global food production. A localized battle between India and Pakistan would see yields drop by about 7 percent within five years, while a US-Russia war would see production drop by 90 percent within three to four years.

The researchers also considered whether the use of crops currently used as animal feed or the reduction of food waste could compensate for the losses immediately after the conflict, but they concluded that the savings would be minimal.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fueled fears of a nuclear war with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who warned last April that there is a “serious” risk of a nuclear war outbreak.

