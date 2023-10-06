Home » US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Musk’s purchase of Twitter shares
Business

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Musk’s purchase of Twitter shares

by admin
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Musk’s purchase of Twitter shares

Musk had made several U-turns on the Twitter deal. First he announced a shareholding he had quietly purchased and agreed to join the board of directors as a shareholder. He then announced that he wanted to buy the company completely instead. A few weeks after Twitter agreed to the $44 billion takeover, Musk wanted out of the deal because the platform had too many fake accounts and bots. Twitter sued him to force him to comply with the agreement. After it became apparent that he was likely to lose the lawsuit, Musk gave in in the fall and completed the purchase.

See also  The rise in sales prices of commercial residential buildings fell in July

You may also like

Tim, the unknown of the agreement with Vivendi...

Skoda’s New Kodiaq Official Photos Released: A Stunning...

Philipp Klöckner: Why it’s okay if investments fail

California Powerball Lottery Awards $1.2 Million Dollar Prize...

Africa: agricultural mechanization, Ice Agency organizes B2B in...

The Revitalization of Wukesong Wanda Plaza: From Old...

Toy manufacturer – Playmobil parent company cuts around...

Migrants, Delmastro: “Some judges influenced by ideological prejudices”

Apple’s MicroLED Apple Watch Expected to Launch by...

Renk IPO: When investors go on strike

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy