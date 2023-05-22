US still has a few days to pay bills

June 1 remains a “tough deadline” for raising the debt ceiling, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. REUTERS/ Robert Galbraith

The US could default on June 8 or 9, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs told US news agency Bloomberg. That’s about a week later than Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s “X-date” of June 1st. Date X is the day when the US will be unable to pay its bills unless the debt ceiling is raised.

All eyes are currently on the US debt ceiling and there may be some good news. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has already said that the “X-date”, meaning that Date the US will be unable to pay its bills and face a default which is June 1st.

However, the actual date could be a week later than June 1, said Alec Phillips, chief economist at Goldman Sachs. on Friday in conversation with Bloomberg TV. “Our guess is that the actual deadline is closer to June 8 or June 9 because that’s when the risk is greatest,” Phillips said.

Phillips did not explain the calculation of the X date in the interview. However, these forecasts could vary as these calculations depend on the Amount of taxes and other income of the US government relative to their spending.

Although this gives the US more time to negotiate an agreement to raise the debt ceilingit’s still better to do it sooner or later, Phillips added.

“The reality is that Congress needs to do this very soon, and they should just do it,” Phillips said, “so waiting for the last minute isn’t necessarily the right move, although we think they might.” could take a little longer.”

The Democrats and Republicans are stuck remains at an impasse over raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling – which means the USA already on June 1st the money could run out, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned.

In the NBC show “Meet the Press” she reiterated the deadline on Sunday. “In my last letter to Congress, I indicated that we likely will not be able to pay all of our bills in early June and possibly as early as June 1st. And I’ll continue to update Congress, but I haven’t changed my mind. So I think this is a tough deadline,” she told NBC.

The US government expects some “sizable” tax payments on June 15 that would generate some revenue, but the situation is uncertain, she added, speaking to NBC. “There’s always uncertainty about tax revenue and spending so it’s hard to be absolutely sure, but my guess is that the chances of hitting June 15 and being able to pay all our bills are pretty slim ‘ Yellen said.

Business Insider’s Filip De Mott reported Saturdaythat the general account balance of the Treasury fell to $57.3 billion on Thursday, its lowest since December 2021. That’s about a fifth of what it was cash balance of the federal government in Amount of 316 billion dollars (equivalent to around 292 billion euros) at the end of April.

The federal government relies on debt for its spending, which it raises through the sale of bonds. US debt serves as an important benchmark for different types of credit, so a default could have a domino effect on the national and global economy.

Rohit Chopra, der Direktor des Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, told CNN on May 11 that “every family should be concerned” about the debt ceiling, as borrowing costs for credit cards, auto loans and mortgages could skyrocket if the US defaults on its debt. Phillips did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for an after-hours comment.

