While European stocks travel downwards, eyes are on the opening of Wall Street. While the Dow Jones futeres have managed to lose about 300 basis points, it is still Deutsche Bank that has recorded a 13% drop in the US pre-market following a surge in credit default swaps – a form of insurance for bondholders of a company against its bankruptcy – again raising concerns about the health of the European banking sector.

Shares of US banks also fell on investor concerns about the global banking system. First Republic Bank fell 3%, while Western Alliance Zions Bancorporation and Fifth Third lost more than 2%. Even the big banks have not been immune to traders’ jitters. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America also fell 2%. Looking at other stocks, Coinbase also fell 2.3% in pre-market trading. Energy sector names also fell in premarket on falling oil prices, with investors concerned about a potential oversupply. Marathon Oil and Devon Energy were down about 3%. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum, Diamondback Energy and Exxon Mobil each lost about 2%.