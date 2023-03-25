Home Business US stock exchanges: bank stocks collapse in the pre-market. The oil sector is also bad
Business

US stock exchanges: bank stocks collapse in the pre-market. The oil sector is also bad

by admin
US stock exchanges: bank stocks collapse in the pre-market. The oil sector is also bad

While European stocks travel downwards, eyes are on the opening of Wall Street. While the Dow Jones futeres have managed to lose about 300 basis points, it is still Deutsche Bank that has recorded a 13% drop in the US pre-market following a surge in credit default swaps – a form of insurance for bondholders of a company against its bankruptcy – again raising concerns about the health of the European banking sector.

Shares of US banks also fell on investor concerns about the global banking system. First Republic Bank fell 3%, while Western Alliance Zions Bancorporation and Fifth Third lost more than 2%. Even the big banks have not been immune to traders’ jitters. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America also fell 2%. Looking at other stocks, Coinbase also fell 2.3% in pre-market trading. Energy sector names also fell in premarket on falling oil prices, with investors concerned about a potential oversupply. Marathon Oil and Devon Energy were down about 3%. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum, Diamondback Energy and Exxon Mobil each lost about 2%.

See also  [Interactive Nuggets]Kangtai Medical: The downstream demand for domestic oximeters has surged recently, and the company has increased its production lines

You may also like

Gorgeous Transformation of Yueyang Forestry and Paper- Selected...

Reimanns: This is the richest family in Germany

Fitch reassures about AT1s after the Credit Suisse...

“Pengbo Intelligent Manufacturing” digital intelligence changes life

Almost 10,000 sales per month with Shopify and...

Brindisi, Fusco candidate: this is how the alliance...

Three fake priests made $28 million using pyramid...

Monica Provini new head of communication of the...

3/24[Hot Searches in the United States]Scholars explain Xi...

Consulting firm Accenture cuts 19,000 jobs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy