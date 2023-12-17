US stock market Dow hits new highs Biden took the opportunity to mock Trump: What about the promised stock market crash?Provider Finance Association

US stock market hits new highs, Biden mocks Trump for promised crash

On Friday, the US stock market reached new highs, prompting President Biden to taunt his old rival Donald Trump for his failed prediction of a market crash if Biden were to be elected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has seen seven consecutive weekly gains, setting a record high after breaking through the 37,000-point mark. This comes as Biden’s approval rating in the Republican primary remains high, with a lead of over 40 percentage points.

During the 2020 US presidential campaign, Trump claimed that if Biden were to win the election, the stock market would experience a significant collapse. In response, Biden released a campaign video on social media, replaying Trump’s clip and showcasing news anchors praising the recent rise in stock index, including Trump’s former economic aide Larry Kudlow.

With the 2024 US presidential election on the horizon, Biden’s team is increasingly targeting Trump. This shift in strategy marks a departure from Biden’s previous positive messaging, focusing on Biden’s economic achievements and “Bidenomics.” However, polls have shown that voters approve of Trump’s economic policies more than Biden’s, posing a challenge for the Democratic Party.

Biden’s latest campaign video reflects a shift towards a more negative message, aiming to highlight Biden’s strengths by reminding voters of Trump’s governance style. As the race for the 2024 election heats up, it seems that the battle between Biden and Trump is far from over.

