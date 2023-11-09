US Stock Market Gains as Nasdaq Rises and S&P Sets Record for Consecutive Gains

U.S. Stock Market Closes Higher, Setting Records for Longest Consecutive Rise in Two Years

On November 8th, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed higher, marking notable milestones in the stock market. The Nasdaq rose for nine consecutive days, while the S&P rose for eight consecutive days, both setting records for the longest consecutive surge in two years. However, the Dow Jones fell 40.33 points from the previous trading day, closing at 34112.27 points, a decrease of 0.12%; the Nasdaq index rose 10.56 points, closing at 13650.41 points, an increase of 0.08%; and the S&P 500 index rose 4.40 points, closing at 4382.78 points, an increase of 0.10%.

Major technology stocks saw an increase, with Nvidia rising by more than 1%, Netflix, Microsoft, Google, and Meta rising slightly. On the other hand, Intel fell by more than 2%, with Tesla and Amazon also experiencing slight drops. Additionally, anti-epidemic concept stocks fell across the board, with Novavax, Moderna, Gilead Sciences, BioNTech, and AstraZeneca all experiencing declines. Precious metals and clean energy were also among the top decliners.

In the European stock market, the Financial Times 100 stock average price index of the London stock market closed at 7401.72 points on the 8th, down 8.32 points or 0.11% from the previous trading day. The CAC40 index of the Paris stock market in France closed at 7034.16 points, an increase of 47.93 points or 0.69% from the previous trading day. The DAX index of the Frankfurt stock market in Germany closed at 15229.60 points, an increase of 76.96 points or 0.51% from the previous trading day.

In the commodity market, international oil prices and gold prices fell, with light crude oil futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange dropping by $2.04 to close at $75.33 per barrel, down 2.64%. Moreover, the most actively traded December gold futures price in the New York Mercantile Exchange gold futures market fell by US$15.7 to close at US$1,957.8 per ounce, a decrease of 0.80%.

In overnight news, there were various developments across different industries, which included an announcement by Rockstar Games regarding the debut of the new “Grand Theft Auto” series. In the cryptocurrency business, Robinhood reported its third-quarter results, while General Motors and Stellantis announced a cooperation with Niron Magnetics to develop the next generation of rare earth-free permanent magnet motors.

The information provided in this article is sourced from Oriental Fortune Choice data and is intended solely for informational purposes. It has nothing to do with the position of the publishing site and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to proceed at their own risk when making investment decisions.

