US Stock Market Reaches New Highs as Tech Stocks Lead Surge

Title: U.S. Stock Indexes Close Higher as Tech Stocks Lead the Way

Date: July 28, 2022

Securities Times News – On July 28, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed higher, with technology stocks leading the way. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DOW) rose by 0.5% to reach 35,459.29 points, while the S&P 500 increased by 0.99% to reach 4,582.23 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index surged by 1.9% and closed at 14,316.66 points.

This week, the Dow and the S&P 500 registered their third consecutive weekly gains, rising by 0.66% and 1.01% respectively. The Nasdaq performed exceptionally well with a 2.02% increase over the week.

Big technology stocks presented strong performances, contributing to the overall positive market sentiment. Key companies such as Intel saw a significant increase of 6.6%. Tesla and Facebook’s parent company Meta also observed gains of more than 4%. Additionally, Amazon and Netflix experienced gains of more than 3%, while Microsoft and Google Class A shares registered increases of over 2%. Other notable performers included Nvidia and Apple with gains of over 1%.

The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index witnessed its largest one-day gain in almost seven months, soaring by 6.97%. Throughout the week, the index has risen by an impressive 13.59%. Several Chinese tech giants experienced substantial growth, with TAL rising by over 24%. Other notable increases were seen in stocks such as Xiaopeng Motors, Bilibili, and Kingsoft Cloud, which all gained more than 15%. iQiyi, Tencent Music, NIO, and Ideal Auto experienced gains of more than 10%, while Vipshop and Weibo rose nearly 8%. Jingdong and New Oriental observed gains of more than 6.5%, while Pinduoduo, Alibaba, Ctrip, and Baidu all recorded noteworthy increases.

Investors are advised to carefully evaluate their investment decisions and consider the risks involved. The Securities Times provides this information for reference purposes only and does not constitute substantive investment advice.

